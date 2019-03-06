Tom McCullough says Racing Point F1 Team still have work to do before Australia

Racing Point F1 Team Performance Engineering Director Tom McCullough says there’s a lot of work left to do after pre-season testing in Barcelona.

The team, recently bought out by Lawrence Stroll who is the father of new Racing Point driver Lance Stroll, completed a total of 625 laps over the eight days of pre-season testing.

In the final day, Mexican driver Sergio Perez got comfortable in the seat of the RP19 as he did 104 laps but finished a disappointing twelfth position with a time of 1:17:791.

Despite the results, McCullough says Racing Point have had a successful pre-season even though their final day of testing was disturbed by red flag incidents.

He said: “It’s been a successful eight days of testing where we have achieved all our main test objectives. We were able to get a good understanding of the RP19 launch car and also of the five tyre compounds we will be using throughout the season.

“The car ran reliably again, as it has done all week, which is encouraging.

“Our race runs were slightly hampered by the timing of the red flag, but we still finish the day having learnt a lot about our car.”

Although Racing Point appear to be towards the bottom of the midfield pack, McCullough insists they’re looking forward to Australia.

McCullough also praised the efforts of everyone at the Silverstone-based team and said: “Overall, it has been a huge effort by everyone in the team, both at the track and back at base.”

“We have plenty of work to be done between now and Melbourne, but we can look forward to the start of the season. Overall, it has been a huge effort by everyone in the team, both at the track and back at base.”