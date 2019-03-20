Toro Rosso’s Jody Egginton Feels “There Was More On Offer”

Scuderia Toro Rosso deputy team principal Jody Egginton believes there was more on offer for the team at the Australian Grand Prix despite Daniil Kvyat claiming a point on his return to Formula 1.

The team scored one point thanks to Kvyat with Alexander Albon missing out on a top ten position as he finished in fourteenth position on his debut.

The Russian held of the Red Bull Racing of Pierre Gasly in the closing stages to hold on to tenth place at Albert Park.

“In terms of pace, the race was very positive for Dany with the prime to base strategy, allowing him to extend his first stint.

“He then put some very strong times in the second stint to be able to take home one hard-earned point.”

Albon made his debut in the sport in Australia and while he missed out on scoring points, Egginton was pleased with the Thailand drivers first start.

“Alex faced a few more challenges, having to manage brakes in traffic early on.

“However, he has put in a solid performance in his first F1 race and he learnt a lot, which I am sure he will put to good use in Bahrain.”

The sport travels to Bahrain for the second round of the 2019 championship and Egginton feels that the team showed good pace in Australia and will hope to build on the positives from the opening round.

“In summary, on one hand we leave Melbourne positive as our new car has shown some good performance.

“On the other hand, we have not executed the best possible qualifying or race, which is a bit frustrating as there was more on offer.

“We now switch our focus to final preparations for the next race in Bahrain, the plan being to build on the positive signs shown here.”