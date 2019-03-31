Toro Rosso’s Kyvat: “Our pace was quite good today”

Scuderia Toro Rosso‘s Daniil Kyvat has said that his car’s pace in the Bahrain Grand Prix “was quite good”, despite not finishing where he would have liked due to a poor start and contact with another car.

The Russian said that it has not been an ideal weekend for the team, starting with qualifying.

“This weekend has been a bit scrappy, starting from yesterday when we should have qualified better.”

Kvyat said he was on the back foot due to a badly timed start, which was made worse by his performance in qualifying and from then on it was difficult to make up the places he lost.

“At the start of the race, I had too much wheel spin which put me on the back foot for the first lap. From then onwards, you have to fight harder to make up the lost positions and, without these couple of issues, I think it would have been a better race for us.”

He said that overall the car had performed well, but their progress was hampered due to the spin following contact with Alfa Romeo Racing‘s Antonio Giovinazzi. Nevertheless, he is confident the team will be able to bounce back for the next race in China.

“Our pace was quite good today, it’s just a shame we had the spin after the contact with Giovinazzi. This weekend wasn’t the strongest, but we learned some lessons from it so hopefully we can put everything together for a better weekend in China.”, he said.