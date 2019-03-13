Toto Wolff ready to ride the ‘crazy rollercoaster’ of a Formula One season

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport Team Principal Toto Wolff is ready to ride the rollercoaster of a Formula 1 season all over again.

Toto, who’s overseen five consecutive drivers’ and constructors’ championship titles is looking ahead to a potential six in a row.

Their driver line-up remains unchanged with five-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and Finnish driver Valtteri Bottas at the wheel of their W10.

And Wolff is expecting a tight season ahead for the silver arrows.

He said: “Last year, we had to give it absolutely everything to come out on top. From what we have learned so far, this year will be even tougher. It will push us to our limits – and that’s an exciting prospect for every single one of us.

“Judging from the performance in Barcelona, it looks like we will have a proper fight on our hands in Melbourne.

“But an F1 season is not just about who comes out of the blocks quickest; under new regulations like we have this year, it is about who is able to adapt best to the new rules and the new tyres and all the challenges that we will have to master during the year.

“The most adaptable and agile team will come out on top this season.”

After a pre-season testing programme which saw the grid tighten up, Wolff is excited and ready for the upcoming season.

Despite the long road ahead, Wolff is confident the team can handle whatever the season throws at them and they’re all more than ready for lights out in Melbourne.

He added: “It’s finally time to go racing again. Everyone in Brackley and Brixworth has poured so much effort and commitment into this new car, so we’re excited to finally see it compete on track in Melbourne.

“We have shown in the past that we are fast and flexible and that we can handle every curveball thrown at us. We’re ready for the fight and look forward to the crazy rollercoaster of a new F1 season.”