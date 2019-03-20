“We feel we have a strong package” – Franz Tost

Toro Rosso Honda Team Principal Franz Tost was satisfied with the Italian team’s 2019 Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix – Albert Park result, along with his senior team Red Bull Racing finishing on the podium under new-engine partners Honda.

Toro Rosso’s qualifying was consistent with debutant Alexander Albon in thirteenth, out-qualifying his more-experienced team-mate Daniil Kvyat who was fifteenth.

Both drivers kept their noses clean throughout the race and it would be the Russian driver taking home the only point for the Faenza-based team in tenth ahead of his predecessor Pierre Gasly behind.

Albon had made up two places at the start but fell back after being stuck behind traffic during his second stint and being over-cut by other drivers. The Thai pilot would come home fourteenth at the end of the race.

Tost though was happy with the result and had enjoyed watching his drivers battling in the mix throughout the event.

“We’re always happy to come to Melbourne, not only because it’s the first race of the season, but it’s a special race with an extraordinary atmosphere and a lot of great fans,” Tost said.

“First of all, I would like to congratulate Honda for finishing on the podium with Aston Martin Red Bull Racing, which is certainly a big success for them and they deserved such a result.”

Toro Rosso had chosen to go with different strategies for their drivers and Tost gave his analysis on the race itself for both Albon and Kvyat.

“As for our race, we started thirteenth and fifteenth and we decided to go for a different strategy for our drivers: Alex started on the option tyre, while Daniil started on the prime,” Tost explained.

“This turned out to be the right decision, because it gave us the possibility to be flexible with our strategy.

“Daniil drove a fantastic race, bringing home a point – we must not forget he’s been out of the cockpit for a year and a half, so to come back and fight successfully into the top 10 is a good sign for the rest of the season.

“Alex did a great job too, because this was his first race in Formula 1 and it’s not an easy circuit around here. Nevertheless, he didn’t make any mistake and learned a lot throughout the weekend. After the first race weekend, we feel we have a strong package, so I’m optimistic for the next races.”