“We will see where we really are when we arrive in Melbourne” – Kimi Räikkönen

Kimi Räikkönen completed his pre-season testing programme for the Alfa Romeo Racing team with 132 laps on the final day at Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The team formerly known as Sauber tested various set-ups and tyre compounds over the eight days of on track action, combined with aerodynamic evaluation the Finn managed to get a good handle on what to expect for the first race of the season as the 2019 FIA Formula 1 World Championship gets underway at the Australian Grand Prix in two weeks time.

Speaking after the final day of testing finished Räikkönen commented, “Today was our last day of testing. We got to know the car over the past two weeks and know where our strengths lie.”

The package that the team has put together in the off-season looks strong and Alfa Romeo look set to be hot on the tails of the top three teams, the Finn is remaining realistic with making comparisons from testing, choosing to wait until when they arrive in Albert Park to see the bigger picture.

“We will see where we really are when we arrive in Melbourne. I look forward to our first race together there.” he commented.

The former world champion seemed in a buoyant mood during the test which saw him get his hands dirty off the track as he made some adjustments to his seat with an angle grinder at the back of the garage.

Whatever the result in Melbourne, it is going to take a lot to wipe the smile off of the Ice Man’s face.