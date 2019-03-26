Williams “Will Face New Challenges” In Bahrain – Robert Kubica

Robert Kubica‘s long-awaited return to Formula 1 may not have been the fairytale many had hoped but the Pole heads to the 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix knowing what’s needed to succeed.

The Bahrain International Circuit was the scene of Kubica’s one and only pole-position and while Williams Racing are unlikely to be in the fight for pole this year, it’s hoped Kubica’s experience will aid the struggling outfit.

“Bahrain is a very different track to Australia, so we will face new challenges, including the increased temperature and track layout,” says Kubica. “There are a few things to discover but I know the track pretty well.

“There is a lot of stop and go so the car has to be very stable under braking and have good traction. It can get very hot, so tyres will be an important topic to understand and how to best cope with them so let’s see how we go.

“I have good memories of Bahrain as I got my first and only pole position there in 2008 so I am looking forward to it.”