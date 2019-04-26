2019 Rally Argentina: Tänak Fastest on SS1

Ott Tänak leads Rally Argentina after a fine stage winning time through the town of Carlos Paz – 1.6 seconds fasters than Sébastien Ogier in second.

Tänak topped the soaking wet opening 1.9km stage ahead of the defending World Champion with six of the top seven drivers being separated by just 0.7 seconds.

Behind Ogier in third was Kris Meeke in the second Toyota Gazoo Racing Yaris WRC with returning Hyundai driver Andreas Mikkelsen 0.3 seconds adrift in fourth.

Rounding out the top five after the opening stage of the rally is championship leader Thierry Neuville, with Dani Sordo in the sister Hyundai and Jari-Matti Latvala tied in sixth.

The WRC competitors in Argentina after stage one were rounded out by Esapekka Lappi who sits eighth and M-Sport Ford pair Elfyn Evans and Teemu Suninen who complete the top 10 overall.

Takamoto Katsuta and Gus Greemsmith lead WRC2 and WRC2 PRO respectively as they set the 11th and 12th quickest stage times.

Day two in Argentina sees a total of seven stages totalling 145.92 as the championship returns to gravel. Two loops of three stages with a short blast around the theme park before midday service in Carlos Paz await the crews.