Advait Deodhar to compete in Euro Series Elite 2 Division

2018 Euro NASCAR Elite Club champion Advait Deodhar will move up full-time to the NASCAR Whelen Euro Series Elite 2 Division for the 2019 season. He will drive the #66 Chevrolet Camaro for Dexwet DF1 Racing with sponsorship from London-based TJB Superyachts.

“Great news, I have confirmed participation in the 2019 European NASCAR Championship,” Deodhar announced in a release. “After my Championship win in the Elite Club in 2018, I am now moving up a level and will compete in the Elite 2 category.”

In an interview with TCF in December 2018, Deodhar stated his intention to continue racing in NASCAR. In 2018, Deodhar won the Euro NASCAR Elite Club championship, and also ran six Elite 2 races with Dexwet DF1, recording a best finish of thirteenth at the Hockenheimring and Circuit Zolder.

The only Indian driver in any of the Euro Series divisions, Deodhar’s first race will be on the upcoming weekend at Circuit Ricardo Tormo in Valencia, Spain. Other series newcomers entered in the Elite 2 division include Americans and NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series drivers Jennifer Jo Cobb and Myatt Snider, the latter of whom is racing for the Elite 2 championship.