Albon happy with ‘successful’ day in Bahrain despite the rain

Alexander Albon, said that his day in the Red Bull Toro Rosso Honda‘s STR14 went ‘quite well’ and described his day as successful despite rain disrupting the day for everyone involved in the test at the Bahrain International Circuit in Sakhir.

“The first day of the Bahrain test went quite well, we had to stop for a few hours due to the rain, otherwise it was a pretty successful day.” said Albon.

“We got as much mileage in as we could, and we were able to complete a few aero tests which will hopefully bring more performance to the car.”

The Thai driver, set the fifth fastest time during testing as he hit a 1:31.089 on the C3 compound of tyre and he completed a total of seventy-one laps around the circuit.

Albon also added: “The job isn’t completely done yet, so we’ll have a busy schedule tomorrow to complete everything we want to test, but it’s looking good!

“I’m getting more experience in managing the tyres and finding the best way to extract more performance out of them, so it’s been a useful day despite the rain interruption.”

The rookie, was happy with the car but said there is still more to be done as he adjust to formula one, after scoring his first points at the weekend.