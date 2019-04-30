Alexander Albon: “Finishing just outside of the points isn’t what I wanted”

Alexander Albon ended just outside the points in Sunday’s Azerbaijan Grand Prix and feels had the decision been made to pit earlier than he ultimately did, he could have brought home a third consecutive points finish.

The Scuderia Toro Rosso driver also admitted to being nervous going through turn two on the opening lap after brushing the wall of turn one with his right rear tyre, ripping through the advertising but luckily not doing any damage to the car.

When Albon did hit pit lane for his pit stop, he did so after his rivals for the points, and with the pace so similar for those in the midfield, he had too much to do to break back into the top ten, although he said he had fun completing the overtakes he did make.

“Finishing just outside of the points isn’t what I wanted,” said Albon. “I had an OK start, I got a bit boxed in and went in the wrong gaps and at the wrong time, then I touched the wall on the exit of Turn 1 so I was a bit cautious into the next couple of corners.

“After that, our pace was decent but I think we stayed out too long and lost some time. We fell behind the whole pack after we pitted, and the problem is that everyone is so close in the midfield that we needed a bigger pace advantage than we had to make up some ground.

“At the end, I was able to make a few overtakes and I had some fun out there, that’s the main thing!”