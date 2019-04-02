Alfa Romeo’s Frédéric Vasseur: “It has been a positive start to the season”

Alfa Romeo Racing continued their points scoring run in the Bahrain Grand Prix, with Kimi Räikkönen finishing seventh, while Antonio Giovinazzi had his strongest race outing to date, finishing just outside the points in eleventh.

Team Principal Frédéric Vasseur felt the race at the Sakhir International Circuit was a solid one for the whole team, with strong pace shown throughout, with both drivers being involved in the tight midfield fight that seemingly covered between sixth and eighteenth.

Räikkönen ran inside the top ten throughout the evening but was unable to find a way ahead of Lando Norris, with the young McLaren F1 Team driver putting up a great defence in the final stint of the race, meaning the veteran Finn could only secure a seventh-place finish. However, it does move him up to sixth place in the Drivers’ Championship.

Giovinazzi did survive an investigation by the stewards following a battle with Scuderia Toro Rosso’s Daniil Kvyat that saw the two collide at the end of the back straight, and he was closing in on those ahead of him when the safety car was deployed that ended his opportunity to score his maiden Formula 1 point.

“It was a solid race for us, with both drivers putting up a good fight,” said Vasseur. “Kimi stayed steady throughout and brought home some more points for our team. Antonio showed a strong performance, gaining five positions and finishing in P11, very close to the points.

“Our pace was good and the team worked well together. It has been a positive start to the season for us and we look forward to seeing what we will achieve at the next Grand Prix in China.”