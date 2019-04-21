Andreas Mikkelsen: “Rally Argentina is One of My Favourites”

Returning Hyundai Shell Mobis driver Andreas Mikkelsen says next weekend’s Rally Argentina stages are “in really great condition” as he prepares to return to the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship.

Hyundai chose to drop the Norwegian driver for the tarmac Tour de Corse event last time out with Sébastien Loeb and Dani Sordo partnering championship leader Thierry Neuville in the three car outfit, and he wants to show he has the pace to compete at the front as he takes part in the South American event next weekend.

Talking about the upcoming gravel event, Mikkelsen said: “Argentina is without doubt one of my favourite gravel rallies. There are a huge number of spectators and passionate fans, which creates an incredible atmosphere.”

“The stages are in really nice condition, a little bit sandy compared to other gravel events that increases the grip level. As a result, we can set the car sideways into the corners and then push to the maximum. There are also the classic Argentina stages El Condor and Mina Clavero, which offer the ultimate test of man and machine.”

Mikkelsen so far has one finish in the 2019 WRC, after taking fourth place on Rally Sweden back in February.

Round five of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, Rally Argentina, takes place next weekend.