Formula 1

Bottas And Mercedes Hit Back In FP2 At Shanghai

by Craig Edwards
Chinese Grand Prix
Credit: Daimler AG/Wolfgang Wilhelm

Valtteri Bottas was fastest in Free Practice 2 at the Shanghai International Circuit ahead of the Chinese Grand Prix.

The championship leader pipped the Scuderia Ferrari of Sebastian Vettel by two hundredths of a second. Max Verstappen was third to make it three different constructors in the top three in the session.

The second Mercedes-AMG Motorsport of Lewis Hamilton was fourth fastest ahead of Nico Hülkenberg who was a few tenths quicker than Renault F1 Team-mate Daniel Ricciardo. The Australian was ninth fastest.

Carlos Sainz Jr. was sixth with the second McLaren F1 Team of Lando Norris eighth, sandwiching the Ferrari of Charles Leclerc.

Pierre Gasly in the second Red Bull Racing rounded out the top ten.

Antonio Giovinazzi was out first as he got some important running in after only completing two laps in Free Practice 1 in the morning. He was displaced early on by Norris before the Ferrari’s of Vettel and Leclerc found themselves at the top of the time sheets.

Hamilton was second fastest in the morning but he went for a spin at turn two on his first lap out the pits in this session. Team-mate Bottas also spun as he exited the pit lane as Mercedes seem to struggle to get the tyres up to temperature early on. The British driver was able to go fastest when he managed to set a flying lap.

Romain Grosjean was forced to change front wing during the session after it partially collapsed on track as Haas F1 Team finished near the bottom of the timing sheets.

Another set of runs saw Vettel go top before being dislodged by Bottas as everyone soon began focusing on race simulations rather than pure lap times.

Daniil Kvyat was late to the session as his Scuderia Toro Rosso was worked on but he eventually got out with around half an hour to go in the session and finished just behind team-mate Alexander Albon.

Pos.No.DriverNat.TeamTimeGap
177Valtteri BottasFINMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport1.33.330
25Sebastian VettelGERScuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow1.33.357+0.027
333Max VerstappenNEDAston Martin Red Bull Racing1.33.551+0.221
444Lewis HamiltonGBRMercedes AMG Petronas Motorsport1.34.037+0.707
527Nico HülkenbergGERRenault F1 Team1.34.096+0.766
655Carlos Sainz Jr.ESPMcLaren F1 Team1.34.141+0.811
716Charles LeclercMONScuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow1.34.158+0.828
84Lando NorrisGBRMcLaren F1 Team1.34.296+0.966
93Daniel RicciardoAUSRenault F1 Team1.34.336+1.006
1010Pierre GaslyFRAAston Martin Red Bull Racing1.34.455+1.125
117Kimi RäikkönenFINAlfa Romeo Racing1.34.551+1.221
1223Alexander AlbonTHARed Bull Toro Rosso Honda1.34.634+1.304
1326Daniil KvyatRUSRed Bull Toro Rosso Honda1.34.694+1.364
1418Lance StrollCANSportPesa Racing Point F1 Team1.34.779+1.449
1511Sergio PérezMEXSportPesa Racing Point F1 Team1.34.784+1.454
1620Kevin MagnussenDENRich Energy Haas F1 Team1.34.788+1.458
178Romain GrosjeanFRARich Energy Haas F1 Team1.35.704+2.374
1899Antonio GiovinazziITAAlfa Romeo Racing1.35.914+2.584
1988Robert KubicaPOLROKiT Williams Racing1.36.121+2.791
2063George RussellGBRROKiT Williams Racing1.36.229+2.899
A journalism student from Scotland. Cover Formula 1 for The Checkered Flag.

