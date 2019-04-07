Brawn ‘Optimistic’ of Close Racing after ‘Encouraging’ start for New Aero Rules

Ross Brawn is optimistic that the new-for-2019 aerodynamic regulations in Formula 1 will continue to see improved racing after the Bahrain Grand Prix showed that it was easier for drivers to follow closer to the car in front.

Brawn, Formula 1’s managing director of Motorsport, says the races seen so far has shown that the regulation change has seen closer racing, particularly at the Sakhir International Circuit last time out, but also in the season-opening Australian Grand Prix.

In particular, for 2019 front wing aerodynamics were altered and simplified, while in addition, rear wings have been heightened, which have combined to allow drivers to run much closer to their competitors than in recent years, and Brawn is hopeful the new regulations will have another positive effect next weekend in the Chinese Grand Prix at the Shanghai International Circuit and for the rest of the season.

“The effect of the new aero rules began to be felt in Melbourne and it was even more apparent in Sakhir,” Brawn is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com during his recent F1 briefing. “The changes were introduced to improve the drivers’ ability to race closely and they seem to be working.

“I’d say that we are only seeing the first signs, encouraging ones at that, and they have made for interesting racing, especially in Bahrain.

“It’s not just down to the new rules, but the show we have seen in the first two races makes me feel optimistic about the rest of the season. In Shanghai we’ll see if the improvement is repeated.”