Charles Leclerc: “I Just Didn’t Do The Job”

Charles Leclerc says the Scuderia Ferrari supporters “deserved much more” after a tough qualifying session for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Leclerc crashed out of qualifying in the second segment as he hit the wall at turn eight but his time was enough to get through to Q3 meaning he will start ninth on the grid.

The Ferrari driver had topped all the practice sessions at the Baku City Circuit and knows the pace was in the car.

“I am disappointed with myself.

“Our pace was good all weekend and we expected to have a positive qualifying result.”

The error came on his second lap in Q2 after a strong opening lap which ultimately took him through, but Leclerc admitted he “just didn’t do the job”.

“My first lap in Q2 was very good considering we were on Mediums, but then I made a driving error on the second lap.

“I just didn’t do the job.

“The team and all the people supporting us out there deserved much more.”

The race is where the points are won and Leclerc is trying to be positive and focus on getting the best result possible.

“Tomorrow is a new day.

“I will stay positive and push to do the best job possible in the race.”