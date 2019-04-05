Dani Sordo: “We Achieved What We Wanted to Do”

Hyundai Motorsport’s Dani Sordo says he did exactly what he set out to do on last weekend’s Tour de Corse.

Sordo, who drove the third i20 Coupe WRC alongside event winner Thierry Neuville and nine-time WRC champion Sebastien Loeb, finished the event in a fine fourth place, earning the team vital manufacturer points.

Speaking after finishing the Calvi Power Stage last weekend, Sordo said on his result: “We came to Corsica with a target of taking a good amount of championship points for the team, and we have achieved that. We have shown some positive pace this weekend, most notably on Saturday’s long stage, but we’ve also struggled at times.”

“We didn’t have the consistency we needed to fight for the podium but finishing fourth is not so bad. Congratulations to Thierry, Nicolas and the team for taking the victory. I am pleased to see us back on top of the manufacturers’ standings. I look forward to the next rally in Argentina.”

Sordo did show pace on his favoured tarmac surface and took a stage win on Saturday and will contest Rally Argentina for the team in his part-time 2019 programme, although compete with Neuville and the returning Andreas Mikkelsen.