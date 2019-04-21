FIA World Rally Championship

Dani Sordo: “We Want to Repeat our Mexico Level of Performance”

by Steven Batey
Photo Credit: Austral Worldwide copyright: Hyundai Motorsport GmbH

Dani Sordo says he wants to show that he has the pace to again compete at the front of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship on next weekend’s Rally Argentina after showing potential earlier in the season on Rally Mexico.

Sordo was battling for the lead on the previous gravel event on the calendar before being forced to drop down the leaderboard with a mechanical problem and he wants to make up for his problem in Argentina.

Speaking ahead of the event, Sordo said: “I always look forward to Rally Argentina, a special event with some truly amazing supporters. Despite being one of the roughest events on the calendar, there are some very nice stages – including El Condor and Mina Clavero – that are a real privilege to drive.”

“We showed our pace on gravel in Mexico, fighting at the front on the opening day. We want to repeat that level of performance in Argentina and do all we can to get a good result for ourselves and the team.”

Rally Argentina is the first of a back-to-back South American pair of rounds in the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, with the new event of Rally Chile taking place two weeks later between May 10-12.

Steven Batey

I'm 22 and a third year Sports Journalism student at the University of Sunderland. I currently cover championships including the British, European and World Rally and British Rallycross championships for The Checkered Flag.

