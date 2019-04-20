Elfyn Evans: “I see no reason why we can’t challenge for another top result”

M-Sport Ford’s Elfyn Evans believes he can continue his strong start to the season on next weekend’s Rally Argentina.

Evans has finished on the podium in the last two events of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship, despite being cruelly denied of a win last time out on the Tour de Corse after a last stage puncture dropped him to third overall.

Despite the setback, Welshman Evans wants to focus on the positive results he and the team have had going into Rally Argentina, with him aiming to again finish strongly.

Speaking ahead of the event, Evans said: “We’ve had a pretty good start to the season and we want to see that continue that next week. We’ve had the speed, we’ve made some good steps forward with the car and we’ve secured two back-to-back podiums.”

“The goal will be to continue that with another podium in Argentina. The competition is exceptionally strong at the moment and it’s fair to say that we struggled here last year. But I’m confident in the work we’ve been doing and if everything goes to plan I see no reason why we can’t challenge for another top result.”

Evans has had several strong finishes in Argentina, including a second place two years ago and he added ahead of the 2019 event: “I’ve always enjoyed Rally Argentina and I’m looking forward to heading back there again this year. The Argentine fans are amazing and make it a really special place for rallying – and for me. It’s where I got my first podium back in 2015, and where I came pretty close to victory in 2017.”

Round five of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship is Rally Argentina, which takes place next weekend between March 25-28.