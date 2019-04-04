Esapekka Lappi: “We Can’t Be Satisfied with the Result”

Citreon Total Racing’s Esapekka Lappi says his seventh-place finish on last weekend’s Tour de Corse was because the car was “short on performance and suffered understeer.”

Lappi struggled throughout the weekend and was often left frustrated with the performance of the C3 WRC and chose to use a range of different set-ups in a bid to improve the cars speed on the asphalt stages.

He said after the end of the event: “We all had high hopes coming into this round, so obviously we can’t be satisfied with this result. We were short on performance and suffered quite a lot of understeer throughout the weekend.”

“We’re going to work hard to put things right for the next rounds on tarmac, in Germany and then in Spain. In the meantime, I’m looking forward to getting back on gravel in Argentina.”

Lappi is now sixth in the 2019 Drivers Standings in the FIA World Rally Championship, but is behind Kris Meeke in fifth by 16 points after the opening four rounds of the year.

The next round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship is Rally Argentina which takes place between March 24-28.