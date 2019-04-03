Formula 1

Fittipaldi ‘getting more comfortable with Haas car

by Harry Slade
written by Harry Slade
Pietro Fittipaldi
Haas F1 Team Media

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team‘s official test driver Pietro Fittipaldi has stated he is now getting “more comfortable” with the VF-19 following the opening day of FIA Formula 1 testing in Bahrain.

The Brazilian, who is the grandson of Two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi completed a meager 20 laps, however, this hasn’t diminished  Fittipaldi’s spirits, the 22-year old stating that “It was good to get out there. Conditions were a bit damp, but it allowed us to get some running in as the track was drying. That was good for me to get ready for tomorrow.”

The latest man in the legendary Fittipaldi lineage set a lap time of 1:32.708, leaving him twelfth out of the fifteen runners in Sakhir. However, this can be attributed to the Brazilian completing “longer runs” as he improved his understanding of the car; before stating he is getting “more comfortable with the car”

“We stayed on used tires this afternoon, I was able to do some longer runs and get more comfortable with the car.”

The Brazilian returns to the car for the second and final day of the test, where he is confident that Tuesday’s running will benefit him.’

“I felt good, so I’m looking forward to driving again on Wednesday.” Fittipaldi added.

The Brazilian will then look to continue his quest to add to his family legacy, by making it on to the Formula 1 grid with the Haas teak in the future. However, for now Fittipaldi has to settle for his role as test driver for the American squad.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp

18 year-old motorsport fanatic, currently in the final year of my A-Levels, looking to study Journalism at University.

Related articles

Norris laments ‘unfortunate’ rain-affected test

No regrets for McLaren’s Alonso as he has...

Red Bull focussed on Bahrain GP deficiencies in...

Albon happy with ‘successful’ day in Bahrain despite...

Schumacher thanks Ferrari following debut F1 test outing

Verstappen tops day one of post-Bahrain GP F1...

2019 Bahrain Grand Prix: Analysis – Assessing the...

F1 Esports Series Announces 2019 Dates And Details

2019 Bahrain Grand Prix: The Rookie Report

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More