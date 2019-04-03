Fittipaldi ‘getting more comfortable with Haas car

Rich Energy Haas F1 Team‘s official test driver Pietro Fittipaldi has stated he is now getting “more comfortable” with the VF-19 following the opening day of FIA Formula 1 testing in Bahrain.

The Brazilian, who is the grandson of Two-time Formula 1 world champion Emerson Fittipaldi completed a meager 20 laps, however, this hasn’t diminished Fittipaldi’s spirits, the 22-year old stating that “It was good to get out there. Conditions were a bit damp, but it allowed us to get some running in as the track was drying. That was good for me to get ready for tomorrow.”

The latest man in the legendary Fittipaldi lineage set a lap time of 1:32.708, leaving him twelfth out of the fifteen runners in Sakhir. However, this can be attributed to the Brazilian completing “longer runs” as he improved his understanding of the car; before stating he is getting “more comfortable with the car”

“We stayed on used tires this afternoon, I was able to do some longer runs and get more comfortable with the car.”

The Brazilian returns to the car for the second and final day of the test, where he is confident that Tuesday’s running will benefit him.’

“I felt good, so I’m looking forward to driving again on Wednesday.” Fittipaldi added.