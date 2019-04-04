Formula Ford racer Ferguson joins Carrera Cup GB field with IN2 Racing

Formula Ford racer John Ferguson will make his Porsche Carrera Cup GB debut this weekend as he joins the series with IN2 Racing in the Am class for the 2019 season.

With the first race of the year just two days away Ferguson confirmed his plans having raced in various Formula Ford championships in recent years.

While more familiar with single seaters, this isn’t Ferguson’s first foray in to Porsche racing, as ht took part in the 2012 Porsche GT3 Cup Challenge, securing four podiums and fourth in the championship.

A proven race winner in Formula Ford 1600 the Irishman will be hoping to make an immediate impact on the highly competitive Am class of the Carrera Cup GB, alongside IN2 Racing team-mate Peter Kyle-Henney.

“Having competed against John in Porsche’s in 2012 I know he has the ability, he will be a welcome addition to the team and we look forward to see how he races at the first meeting at Brands Hatch this weekend.” said Nick Dudfield, IN2 Racing Team Principal and owner.

A reserved Ferguson added, “I’m really looking forward to the weekend and joining the team, just slightly worried about having no testing under my belt, but let’s see how the weekend pans out.”