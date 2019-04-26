Gasly ‘Happy’ with 2019 Honda Development Plan ahead of Baku Upgrade

Pierre Gasly believes the introduction of an updated Honda engine this weekend for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix is the right thing to do, with the Red Bull Racing driver believing the strategy by his team to do this will be beneficial to them later in the season.

Honda is bringing an updated unit for both Gasly and Red Bull team-mate Max Verstappen, as well as Scuderia Toro Rosso drivers Daniil Kvyat and Alexander Albon, for the race weekend at the Baku City Circuit, putting all four drivers closer to taking grid penalties later in the season.

However, Gasly will be happy to accept this as it would hopefully mean other upgrades later in the year, with the Frenchman already pleased with impressive progress being made by the Japanese engine manufacturer this season since their arrival at Red Bull Racing. He also feels running a different development plan to the other engine manufacturers could prove to be a strategical masterplan come the end of 2019.

“I think we all have different development plans,” Gasly is quoted as saying by Motorsport.com. “What we know is Honda is working really hard. I think we’re all happy with the progress they are doing. We know we will get some more upgrades through the season.

“I think the team strategy the best thing to do is to change the engine now and we’ll get another upgrade later in the season, but probably a different plan to the other teams.”

Gasly will head into the Azerbaijan Grand Prix weekend sitting sixth in the Drivers’ Championship on thirteen points, with Red Bull third in the Constructors’ Championship behind pacesetters Mercedes-AMG Motorsport and Scuderia Ferrari.