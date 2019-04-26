Gasly To Start Azerbaijan Grand Prix From Pit Lane After Missing Weighbridge

Pierre Gasly will start the Azerbaijan Grand Prix from the pitlane after failing to stop at the weighbridge at the end of Free Practice 2.

The Frenchman had finished ninth quickest in the session and felt the car had good potential for the rest of the weekend.

“In the short runs, the laps were a bit messy but I think we have good potential if we manage to put everything together.”

The stewards report detailed the situation and explained the penalty.

“The stewards reviewed video evidence and heard from the driver of car 10( Pierre Gasly) and the team representative and determined that the driver failed to stop for weighing when required to do so.

“Instead, he drove on and proceeded to do a pit stop where the car was worked on by lifting the car and all four wheels were changed, in breach of Article 29.1 a.

“Under Article 29.1 a the penalty for this infringement is specified to be for the car to start from the pit lane and we so order.”

Gasly will now have to focus on the race and long runs but the Frenchman was pleased the performance of his Red Bull Racing.

“With the high fuel, I’m feeling better and I’m pretty happy with the long runs.

“Of course we would have liked to run in FP1 but I think we managed to do everything we wanted to in FP2.

“We ran quite a lot of tests and we have a good direction for tomorrow.

“We know we have some performance so I’m pretty positive.”

Gasly was one of a number of drivers who had to use the escape roads during the practice session as he tried to find the limit round the Baku City Circuit.

“With the braking, it was a bit tricky and I had to take the escape road a couple of times because I was finding the limit.

“The car is getting better all the time and I’m happy with the feeling I’m getting from it.

“Ferrari seemed quite a lot faster today but we’ll see what we can do in qualifying tomorrow and like I say, we have a good race car so this is positive.”