Hamilton considering Formula E switch after Formula 1 career

by Nathan Hine
Lewis Hamilton - Mercedes AMG Formula 1 Team - Bahrain GP Test
Credit: Wolfgang Wilhelm Mercedes AMG Formula 1 Team Media Library

Five-times Formula 1 World Champion Lewis Hamilton has revealed that he is considering a potential switch to the ABB FIA Formula E Championship after the British superstar calls it a day on his illustrious F1 career. Hamilton told the Daily Mirror that Formula E is ‘the future of motorsport.’

Hamilton’s current team Mercedes will join Formula E for the 2019-20 ABB FIA Formula E Championship with the all-new Mercedes-Benz EQ Silver Arrow 01 enjoyed a successful test on its first outing at Varano racetrack  a couple of weeks ago in the hands of current Venturi Formula E driver Edoardo Mortara and HWA Racelab racer Stoffel Vandoorne.

It is possible that Hamilton could call quits on his F1 career at the end of 2020 with the F1 rules set to change for 2021, and given the fact that his current Mercedes Formula 1 contract expires at the end of the 2020 Formula 1 season.

Also, at 34-years old and having achieved five world titles, there is little else for Hamilton to do in F1, and as such the British racer is finding inspiration outside of F1, with the possibility to race for Mercedes in Formula E.

In quotes reported by The Sun, Hamilton suggested that he could follow his fellow Englishman Gary Paffett who now races with HWA Racelab in Formula E.

“I actually grew up in the same era as Gary Paffett.

“He is a little bit older than me and he is now racing in Formula E and that is now going to be the future.

“So, who knows, in the future that’s maybe an area where I can use my skills but as you get older, it is more challenging to find the motivation to stay focused and you have to find something you love.

“I am pretty sure I will always love cars, and for now I am going to try and stay in Formula One, so long as I stay focused and fit, I will carry on driving the best that I can.”

Unquestionably, the influence of Fernando Alonso’s motorsport exploits after he retired from Formula 1 after the 2018 Abu Dhabi GP has been a source of inspiration for Hamilton, with the Spaniard winning the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans for Toyota GAZOO Racing, and is attempting to win the Indianapolis 500 in May for McLaren after coming so close in 2017 when he was still competing in Formula 1.

And with Alonso also connected to a possible drive in Formula E in a couple of years time, we could see Alonso and Hamilton going wheel-to-wheel once more with Formula E set to be the likely battleground for these great titans as they reach the latter stages of their respective motorsport careers.

