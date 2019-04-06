Harper on pole as rain disrupts Carrera Cup GB qualifying

Porsche GB 2018 / 2019 Junior Dan Harper will start the first race of the 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season from pole position after putting in an impressive performance in mixed weather conditions.

After a cold morning at Brands Hatch the clouds rolled in and the fine rain started to trickle down just as the cars were forming up to head out for qualifying. By the time the cars had arrived in the pit lane the track was damp enough to call for wet tyres at the start of the 30 minute session.

It was clear from the start that Harper was going to be a force to be reckoned with as he led the way, remaining near the top of the times throughout qualifying.

As the session progressed the track started to dry, seeing the cars back in the pit lane as they made the switch over to slick tyres.

With the session drawing to a close, Harper was trading times with title rivals George Gamble and Seb Perez and one point the top three was covered by just 0.064 seconds.

Rookie Jack McCarthy made an impressive start to his Porsche Carrera Cup GB career but was ultimately pipped to the top of the Pro Am timesheets by Jamie Orton who fired in a lap at the closing stages to take second place overall.

It was another rookie that would be the surprise package of the day as Am class rookie John Ferguson recorded a time to put him third on the overall grid for race 1. The feat was made even more impressive as he only had his first run in the IN2 Racing car yesterday as a last minute entry.

Reigning Pro Am champion Perez finished second in his first Pro class qualifying and fourth overall ahead of Dan Vaughan, Lewis Plato and George Gamble.

Rookie Tom Roche split the Pro Am cars of McCarthy and Karl Leonard, ahead of Am class front runners Justin Sherwood, Peter Mangion and Peter Kyle-Henney.

After showing good pace in yesterdays practice, Pro Am driver Esmee Hawkey had a disappointing finish to qualifying, ending the session in fourteenth overall.

Richard Hawken and Adam Knight complete the grid ahead of race 1 tomorrow which takes place at 10:35 and can be viewed live online at www.porsche.com/uk/motorsportandevents/porschecarreracupgreatbritain/stream/ before the second race at 16:10 is shown live on ITV4.

Harper, Orton and Ferguson open their championship points account as a result of the two points for the class pole sitters.