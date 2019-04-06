Harper on pole as rain disrupts Carrera Cup GB qualifying

Porsche Carrera Cup GB

Credit: Porsche / Dan Bathie

Porsche GB 2018 / 2019 Junior Dan Harper will start the first race of the 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season from pole position after putting in an impressive performance in mixed weather conditions.

After a cold morning at Brands Hatch the clouds rolled in and the fine rain started to trickle down just as the cars were forming up to head out for qualifying. By the time the cars had arrived in the pit lane the track was damp enough to call for wet tyres at the start of the 30 minute session.

It was clear from the start that Harper was going to be a force to be reckoned with as he led the way, remaining near the top of the times throughout qualifying.

Credit: Porsche / Dan Bathie

As the session progressed the track started to dry, seeing the cars back in the pit lane as they made the switch over to slick tyres.

With the session drawing to a close, Harper was trading times with title rivals George Gamble and Seb Perez and one point the top three was covered by just 0.064 seconds.

Rookie Jack McCarthy made an impressive start to his Porsche Carrera Cup GB career but was ultimately pipped to the top of the Pro Am timesheets by Jamie Orton who fired in a lap at the closing stages to take second place overall.

It was another rookie that would be the surprise package of the day as Am class rookie John Ferguson recorded a time to put him third on the overall grid for race 1. The feat was made even more impressive as he only had his first run in the IN2 Racing car yesterday as a last minute entry.

Reigning Pro Am champion Perez finished second in his first Pro class qualifying and fourth overall ahead of Dan Vaughan, Lewis Plato and George Gamble.

Credit: Porsche / Dan Bathie

Rookie Tom Roche split the Pro Am cars of McCarthy and Karl Leonard, ahead of Am class front runners Justin Sherwood, Peter Mangion and Peter Kyle-Henney.

After showing good pace in yesterdays practice, Pro Am driver Esmee Hawkey had a disappointing finish to qualifying, ending the session in fourteenth overall.

Richard Hawken and Adam Knight complete the grid ahead of race 1 tomorrow which takes place at 10:35 and can be viewed live online at www.porsche.com/uk/motorsportandevents/porschecarreracupgreatbritain/stream/ before the second race at 16:10 is shown live on ITV4.

Harper, Orton and Ferguson open their championship points account as a result of the two points for the class pole sitters.

Position#DriverTeamClassTime
133Daniel HarperJTRPro48.431s
271Jamie OrtonJTRPro Am+0.542
315John FergusonIn2 RacingAm+0.856
477Seb PerezRedline RacingPro+0.883
555Dan VaughanMotorbase PerformancePro+0.902
611Lewis PlatoMotorbase PerformancePro+1.053
723George GambleRedline RacingPro+1.136
84Jack McCarthyRedline RacingPro Am+1.407
925Tom RocheRob Boston RacingPro+1.921
1036Karl LeonardTeam Parker RacingPro Am+2.426
117Justin SherwoodTeam Parker RacingAm+2.844
1244Peter MangionTeam Parker RacingAm+3.161
1322Peter Kyle-HenneyIn2 RacingAm+3.607
143Esmee HawkeyGT MarquesPro Am+3.866
1584Richard HawkenSlideSportsAm+4.226
168Adam KnightValluga RacingAm+4.975
