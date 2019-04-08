Harry King takes Ginetta GT4 Supercup race two win by 12 seconds

After taking first place in Race 1, Reece Somerfield started on pole for race two, joined at the front by Harry King.

Both got away clean when the lights went out, Somerfield managed to hold King off for three laps, before King muscled his way through on the inside of Paddock Hill Bend at the start of lap four. And there he stayed, stretching his lead on every lap, finally taking the checkered flag a full twelve seconds clear of Somerfield.

King wasn’t Somerfield’s only problem though, Mike Epps was hot on his tail trying to find a way past, and did manage it a couple of times only to have Somerfield reclaim it seconds later. Triple M Motorsport’s Tom Hibbert, managed to stay out of trouble to come in fourth.

Will Burns came home fifth, for Rob Boston Racing, although it look, for a lap or two, like Carl Shield was going catch him, after Carl found his way past Tom Barley on lap five. Shield settled for sixth with a slipping clutch.

Youngster Fin Green, brought his car home in eighth place, two seconds clear of top place Am class runner, Nathan Heathcote. Rounding out the top ten were the RBR duo of Dan Kirby and Simon Rudd, Rudd being the last Pro driver home.

CWS’s Colin White retired early in the race, after connecting with the barrier at Graham Hill bend, but he managed to limp home getting the car safely back to the pits. Team HARD’s Tom Barley retired shortly after White on the run into Clearways.

Lap ten saw the safety car deployed, four laps after Barley abandoned his car, it’s unclear whether this was so the car could be recovered or there was another issue, as at the same time Darron Lewis dropped to the back of the field and was lapped. He finished the race between King and Somerfield a lap back.

Century Motorsport’s Jack Oliphant finished the race four seconds adrift of Rudd, in eleventh, but nearly five seconds clear of Lucky Khera, in twelfth, who was unable get anywhere near his fifth place overall finish from earlier in the day, that said he did take fourth in class.

Paul Taylor and Lee Frost had their own private battle going on for thirteenth overall and fifth in class, Team Hard’s Taylor making it in ahead by just 0.131 second.

James Kell, Carl Garnett and Peter Bassill, all had a trouble free race, and made the chequered flag safely in fifteenth, sixteenth and seventeenth respectively.

The fastest lap belonged to Harry King, with a blistering 54.088 in very challenging conditions.