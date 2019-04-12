FIA WEC

Hypercars Drop Moveable Aero Devices

by Alice Holloway
written by Alice Holloway
The FIA are moving away from moveable aero devices in the new 'Hypercar' regulations in a bid to make a cost-effective and even playing field for pre-existing road hypercars.
Credit: Michael Young/Glickenhaus

As the FIA World Endurance Championship refines the regulations for the new ‘Hypercar’ class, it appears the Drag Reduction System (DRS) that would have featured on the rear of the car has been dropped in favour of getting more true road-going hypercars in the series.

The latest revision to the regulations include an increase of 110kg to the minimum weight of the cars in the class, and sees the predicted 24 Hours of Le Mans lap time drop by around five seconds.

The removal of moveable aero devices from the regulations comes from the rule makers believing that it would be difficult, if not impossible,  for a pre-existing hypercar – example: Aston Martin Valkyrie – to incorporate a DRS. This additional ask of manufacturers would also negate the cost-reduction that WEC are going for in opening the regulations to road-going hypercars.

Interest for the 2020/21 ‘Hypercar’ regulations have been hit and miss with manufacturers. Some actively show their support for the new class, whilst others have their concerns about cost-effectiveness, development and use of technology in commercial vehicles.

The FIA, WEC and Automobile Club de l’Ouest have repeatedly expressed their intentions of making the regulations as open as possible in an attempt to get large manufacturers interested. The decision came last month to allow pre-existing hypercars to race in contention with the new breed of prototypes.

Positively, this leads us to believe the WEC is consciously trying to build an even playing field for the new hybrids and the pre-exsisting ones, which goes to show they may be learning from the combined LMP1 class we see in the Super Season.

0 comment
0
FacebookTwitterGoogle +PinterestLinkedinRedditWhatsapp
Alice Holloway

The Checkered Flag’s correspondent for the FIA World Endurance Championship. Working in motorsport as a hobby and as a professional: a Digital Account Manager at Patterrn offering Social Media and Digital Marketing for Brands, Teams and Drivers in all disciplines of motor racing.

Related articles

Grosjean warns F1 stewards over ‘Formula E’ style...

FIA Holds Meeting with F1 Drivers, Officials over...

Glickenhaus makes proposal to IMSA regarding LMP2 class

Toyota Dominate as Porsche Optimise Late Rain for...

Lap Record for Alonso as Toyota Lock Out...

Toyota and Aston Martin Emerge as the Teams...

FIA confirms senior officiating roles for Australian Grand...

Vettel, Verstappen and Hamilton Pay Tribute to ‘Drivers’...

FIA Racing Director Charlie Whiting Passes Away Ahead...

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More