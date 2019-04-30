Ilmor boss Mario Illien to take part in 2019 Peking Paris Rally

Legendary Swiss engine designer Mario Illien is set to compete in the 2019 edition of classic endurance event, the Peking Paris Rally.

Illien will drive a 1955 Citroen 11B and team up with daughter Noele, who will act as navigator for the Ilmor Engineering co-founder, for a second assault on the event – their first coming in 2013.

Founded in 1983, Ilmor has developed engines for multiple Formula 1 and IndyCar winners; and built the Mercedes-Benz engines used by the McLaren F1 Team for its 1998 Constructors’ Championship victory and Mika Häkkinen‘s ’98 and ’99 Drivers’ title successes.

More recently, its link with Honda has led to Brixworth-based Ilmor aiding the development of the Japanese marque’s 2019 F1 power unit used by Red Bull Racing and junior side Scuderia Toro Rosso.

Stateside, Ilmor currently build Chevrolet‘s engines in IndyCar.

Illien explained that his daughter persuaded him to try the event for the first time, but feared that she would lose interest initially.