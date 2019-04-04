Formula 1

Information Gained In Bahrain Test Will Help Ferrari In China – Sebastian Vettel

by Craig Venn
Credit: Scuderia Ferrari Mission Winnow

After a disappointing 2019 Bahrain Grand Prix, Sebastian Vettel completed a “positive” in-season test in Bahrain and says what was learned by Scuderia Ferrari will help with the upcoming Chinese Grand Prix.

An error-strewn grand prix saw Vettel finish fifth in Bahrain before taking part in the second day of the first in-season test. Vettel completed 103-laps and finished second on the time-sheets, behind the Mercedes of George Russell, but says Ferrari weren’t necessarily focusing on outright pace.

“Today we made the most of the time available thanks to good and consistent track conditions,” said Vettel. “We were able to try various set-up configurations and evaluate the behaviour of the tyres.

“I’d say it was a pretty positive day: in the morning, we concentrated on some short runs, while in the afternoon, we simulated various phases of a race.

“It was an interesting session, because we managed to gather even more information which could be useful in the upcoming Chinese Grand Prix.”

Ferrari last won the Chinese Grand Prix in 2013 with Fernando Alonso. For Vettel, it’s been a decade since he tasted victory in Shanghai and both will look to use what has been learnt in Bahrain to get their first victory of 2019 in what will be the 1000th Grand Prix.

