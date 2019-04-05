Jari-Matti Latvala: “For Now I Will Put This Event Behind Me”

Toyota GAZOO Racing’s Jari-Matti Latvala wants to move on after a poor result on last weekend’s Tour de Corse.

Latvala ended the event down in tenth and narrowly missed out on bonus Power Stage points after setting the sixth fastest time and the Finn wants to move on from Corsica as soon as possible.

Speaking after crossing the finish line last weekend, Latvala said: “I have been missing some speed all weekend, so it was important to just bring the car to the finish. I know that I have some things to think about to improve on asphalt, but that is for the future.”

“For now I will put this event behind us, and try to go to the next events in South America with some new energy. We were close to scoring one or two points on the Power Stage, which I would have been happy with because I didn’t have the confidence in myself to take any risks.”

Latvala is now ninth in the Drivers’ Standings after the first four events of the season, with a best result of fourth in Mexico.

The next round of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship is Rally Argentina later this month.