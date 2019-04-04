Joe Turney teams up with Carlin Motorsport for British F4 debut

Carlin has announced that British karting ace Joe Turney will join them for this weekend’s opening rounds of the F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost at Brands Hatch.

It’ll mark the 17-year-old’s single-seater debut as he partners Barbados’ Zane Maloney at the team as they return to the sport after a year away.

Turney is the only British driver to win the X30 British, BNL European and World Championship titles in the same season. He was also named Motorsport UK iZone Young Driver of the Year 2018.

“I’m delighted to be joining Carlin this weekend and excited to have my first ever car race,” Turney said. “I’ve already done some testing with the team, which has gone well, and I feel like I’ve made some good progress thanks to the advice and guidance I’ve received so far.

“Zane is a really strong benchmark to have as a team-mate; hopefully we’ll be able to deliver some good results for the team this weekend at Brands Hatch.”

Team Principal Trevor Carlin praised Turney and believes the team is in a strong position heading into the weekend, as they eye up a century of podium finishes.

“Joe is a really exciting new talent straight out of karting,” Carlin said. “While this weekend will be a big learning curve for him, we’re delighted to give him the opportunity to show some of his potential in an F4 car.

“With Joe and Zane we have a really exciting, young team and look forward to seeing them make their F4 racing debuts on one of the UK’s most exciting tracks.”

Practice for the opening round of the F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost takes place Friday morning with qualifying and race one on Saturday followed by races two and three on Sunday.