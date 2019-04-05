Kris Meeke: “I Just Have to Keep the Confidence and I’m Sure a Big Result Will Come”

Kris Meeke says he wants to be fighting for more than Power Stage points after praising the Toyota GAZOO Racing Yaris WRC.

Meeke set a dominating time on the Calvi Power Stage that let him win all five bonus points after choosing to save his tyres on the previous stage on Sunday morning last weekend, but did finish down in ninth overall after breaking his suspension earlier in the event.

Talking after taking the Power Stage victory, Meeke said:

“The Yaris WRC has been incredible all weekend, I’ve really enjoyed driving it right from shakedown. I just have to keep the confidence and I’m sure a big result will come.”

“We went for it in the Power Stage today and came away with the full five points. Of course, I don’t really like to have to do it like this, as I would rather be fighting for the rally win. But we had the luxury of a time gap, which allowed us to protect our tyres in the first stage this morning.”

“That gave us good tyres for the Power Stage so we went for it, keeping in mind to bring the car home.”

Round five of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship is Rally Argentina, which takes place between April 25-29.