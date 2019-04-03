Kris Wright signs for Fortec Motorsports ahead of 2019 BRDC Formula 3 season opener

24-year old American racer Kris Wright has joined Fortec Motorsports for the 2019 BRDC Formula 3 Championship.

After becoming the 2018 IMSA Prototype Challenge LMP3 class champion last year, Wright will now make the move across the pond for his debut season in European single-seaters with a year in BRDC British F3 for 2019.

Wright is a versatile race having had experience in a range of cars in the past: ranging from prototype and GT cars to single-seater race cars. For instance, he competed in the Pro Mazda Championship, Porsche Carrera Cup Germany and IMSA prototype Challenge LMP3 class in 2018.

Speaking ahead of the season and excited about the challenge that lies ahead.

“I did two separate tests of two days each last October and the end of November. I thought the car was very similar to the Pro Mazda car I raced in 2017,” said the 24-year-old Wright.

“I found the Fortec guys to be great. I’ve never raced with a team or done testing where I’ve only made a single minor change request to the car. The Fortec cars are very much on point, so I’m looking forward to working with them all season.”

Fortec Motorsports are similarly pleased to have Wright on-board for the season, having proven himself in a range of internationally-credited championship up until now.

“We are delighted to have Kris as part of the Fortec BRDC British F3 team for 2019,” said Russell Dixon, Fortec Motorsports BRDC British F3 Team Manager.

“He did a few test days at the end of last year and immediately felt comfortable in the car and with the team. He showed good pace and a strong desire to learn and improve so we are looking forward to a successful year.”

The 2019 BRDC British Formula 3 season will take place on eight weekends at six different circuits in England and Belgium for a 24-race campaign. The season will get underway on 20-22 April at Oulton Park in the heart of the Cheshire countryside, before heading to Snetterton on 18-19 May, then the championship will go to the Silverstone Grand Prix Circuit between 8-9 June, followed by Donington Park on 22-23 June.

The second half of the season will get underway in Belgium with round five at Spa Francorchamps on 20-21 July, followed by a visit to the Brands Hatch Grand Prix Circuit on 3-4 August, with the series returning to Donington park for the season finale on 14-15 September.

Wright is looking forward for his debut season of the BRDC Formula 3 season and will be determined to test his skills on European soil for 2019.