Kubica “Looking Forward” To Being Back In China

Robert Kubica says the Shanghai International Circuit can be a challenge to set the car up for as Formula One heads into its 1000th race at the Chinese Grand Prix.

Weather along with the complex nature of the track gives drivers a fresh challenge and is a completely different circuit to the opening two rounds of the season in Australia and Bahrain.

“We have a number of very different circuits at the beginning of the year with varying characteristics, which allows the teams to discover a great deal about their car.”

Williams Racing have struggled at the start of the 2019 season with the car and find themselves at the bottom of the standings after the opening two rounds. Kubica says China is a tough place to set the car up for which could prove challenging for the team.

“China can be very changeable and challenging. It has a lot of long tight corners, such as the first three turns, combined with low speed hairpins, high-speed corners, and very long straights ending with heavy braking.

“These conditions along with the changeable weather means it can be a challenge to set-up the car.”

The weather has thrown up some tricky conditions for the drivers in the past but the Polish driver is more just looking forward to be back racing in Shanghai for the first time since 2010.

“We will have to wait and see what the weather does, but I am looking forward to driving in China once again.”

The sport celebrates its 1000th grand prix this weekend and Kubica says he is proud to be a part of it.

“Finally, it will be a privilege to drive in the 1000th Grand Prix in Formula One; it is a big achievement for all the F1 world and for the fans.

“It will make me very happy and proud to have the opportunity to participate.”