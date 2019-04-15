Kvyat Unhappy with China Stewards over Penalty for McLaren Collisions

Daniil Kvyat felt his Chinese Grand Prix was all but over on the opening lap after contact with the two McLaren F1 Team drivers, Carlos Sainz Jr. and Lando Norris, which saw him handed a drive-through penalty from the stewards and race thereafter with a damaged car.

The Scuderia Toro Rosso racer was hopeful of a points finish after Qualifying eleventh on Saturday, which gave him a free choice of tyre at the start, but the collision with the McLaren’s on the exit of the turn six hairpin saw himself earn a drive-through penalty that relegated him out of the battle for the points.

The damage caused in the clash also hindered him and eventually it was decided by the team to retire the car, with the Russian disappointed not to be able to convert the strong pace shown throughout the weekend at the Shanghai International Circuit into a top ten result.

“It was an unfortunate race today because after lap one the race was pretty much over,” said Kvyat, who has scored only one point in the opening three races of 2019. “The pace we showed with a damaged car was very strong, so it’s disappointing not to be able to transform that into a good result as there was potential to finish inside the points today.

“I have seen the first lap incident with the two McLarens and I disagree with penalty. I think it was a typical lap one sandwich and these things can happen as we’re so close together.”