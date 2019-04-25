Lance Stroll: “A Race With Happy Memories For Me.”

Lance Stroll is “pumped” to be returning to the sight of his only podium finish so far in his career as Formula One heads to Baku.

The Azerbaijan Grand Prix saw Stroll finish third in 2017 to secure his first podium in the sport in one of the craziest races in recent years.

The circuit was also one of two places the Canadian scored points last season and he feels that its one of those places where you have to take your chances if you want to get something out of the weekend.

“I’m really pumped for this weekend in Baku.

“It’s a circuit I enjoy and a race with happy memories for me.

“I scored my first podium there in 2017 and I picked up points last year too.

“Baku is one of those races where you have to take your chances and make those opportunities count.”

Azerbaijan, like Monaco, have the walls closing in on the drivers and Stroll describes the layout as “great” and believes it looks great for the spectators watching at home.

“I enjoy street circuits generally and the layout in Baku is great fun to drive.

“It’s quite a technical lap because there are lots of 90-degree corners, but also some really quick sections.

“The end of the lap is really fast and because it’s a street track the walls are really close to you.

“It’s tight with no margin for error and it always looks really spectacular on TV.”

Racing Point F1 Team have had a tough start to 2019 but Stroll feels the Baku City Circuit will give them a chance to pick up some points.

“This weekend is a good opportunity for us to score some more points.

“I think the track layout will suit us better than Bahrain and China, and we’ve done lots of preparation work in the simulator.

“I think we will see plenty of slipstreaming down the main straight again this year so I would expect some close racing.”