Lewis Hamilton says the Mercedes team is ‘stronger than it’s ever been’

Mercedes-AMG Motorsport completed a fourth one-two finish in a row in Baku as second-placed Lewis Hamilton hailed the team ‘stronger than it’s ever been’.

It’s hard to disagree as the silver arrows once again hogged first and second place with Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas winning his second race of the season.

After dominating the podium so far this season, Hamilton insisted the result was down to teamwork.

He declared the team as stronger than its ever been as the constructor’s look determined to chase down a seventh constructors championship in a row.

British driver Hamilton said: “This is a great result for the team. I think this team is stronger than it’s ever been and it’s all down to teamwork.

“Both Valtteri and myself are pushing the boundaries of the car and are delivering, as are the team in the pitstops, the engineers, and everyone back at the factory.

“I don’t think we have ever performed at this level before and I’m really grateful for all the hard work from everyone.”

Hamilton started the race better as he chased down teammate Bottas but, as the team let the duo race it was the Finn who triumphed over the five-time World Champion.

However, Hamilton was full of praise for Bottas and revealed he finds it tough to race around the streets of Baku.

He added: “Baku is not my strongest race, it’s always been difficult for me. I came close to the win today, but not close enough.

“I didn’t get the job done in Qualifying and then I was a bit too cautious at the start. I also had an issue with the VSC and that made it tough to catch him up.

“But those are all ifs and buts; Valtteri drove a great race and deserved the win. It was great that the team let us race though.”

Although Mercedes have been dominant in the opening races of the season, a tough task awaits in Spain at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya.

The team will be eyeing a fifth one-two podium finish in a row but, for Hamilton, he’s determined to improve in Barcelona and added: “I’ll work hard to bounce back and pick up the performance for Spain.”