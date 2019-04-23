McLaren rookie Lando Norris targeting points at unforgiving Baku

Rookie Lando Norris will be experiencing Baku for the first time in a Formula 1 car, but he’s already familiar with the twisted track.

Last season, Norris raced around the Baku City Circuit in FIA Formula 2 but is now looking to score points for McLaren F1 Team in the unpredictable race.

Despite having only been on the roster for four seasons, Azerbaijan has quickly become a fan favourite thanks to its many shocks and surprises.

Mexican Sergio Perez found himself on the podium in Baku last year for Force India and in 2017 then Red Bull Racing driver Daniel Ricciardo topped the pile with Williams Racing driver Lance Stroll landing third spot.

This year, Norris is eyeing the points and is expecting an exciting race around the street circuit.

He said: “Back to Baku! It’s an exciting track and I’m hoping it will give me a more exciting race than China, if we’re lucky we’ll have the chance to score some points.”

This weekend will be Norris’ second time in Baku after he finished sixth in the FIA Formula 2 feature race and fourth in the sprint race last year.

The Baku City Circuit has one of the longest straights of the season but the track quickly changes in a mix of narrow corners as it winds around the Icheri Sheher old town part of the city.

However Norris is looking forward to testing himself on the complex circuit, but this time behind the wheel of an F1 car.

The young Brit added: “I had an interesting weekend there last year in F2, but I’m looking forward to running that long straight in an F1 car.

“This street circuit is a little less forgiving than Australia and small mistakes can be punished harshly, so my focus is on avoiding that wherever possible. I want to be fighting for the duration of the race.”