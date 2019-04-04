Mercedes Praises Russell after Completion of ‘Excellent Job’ in Bahrain Test

Andrew Shovlin, the Chief Race Engineer at Mercedes-AMG Motorsport, was thankful to Williams Racing for allowing George Russell to test with them for day two of the post-Bahrain Grand Prix test on Wednesday.

Mercedes-Benz protégé Russell topped the time sheets after being loaned to the team from Williams, and Shovlin feels his consistency and feedback is to the standard of someone with a couple of seasons worth of experience, not just two races as the 2018 FIA Formula 2 champion has competed in.

“It’s been great to have George back in our car for the day and many thanks to Williams for allowing it,” said Shovlin. “He did an excellent job today, the way he goes about testing and his consistency and feedback would make you think he has a couple of seasons of F1 under his belt, not just two races.

“The morning had been successful, we had a packed programme due to the rain yesterday but were getting through the items very well. Unfortunately, at lunch we spotted a small water leak that wasn’t a quick fix which delayed our afternoon programme quite considerably.”

That delay meant that Mercedes could not test all of the items they brought to Bahrain, but Shovlin feels there was still a lot learned during the two-day test, with some of the developments likely to appear on race weekends going forward.

“Whilst we couldn’t complete all our test items, we’ve done the important bits and we leave here with more information and understanding of the car and tyres and we’ve managed to test some developments that we plan to roll out over the next few races,” finished Shovlin.