Mick Schumacher Finishes Test With “Beautiful Memories” Of First F1 Experience

Mick Schumacher completed his first taste of Formula 1 with Alfa Romeo Racing on the second day of the in-season Bahrain test. The current Formula 2 driver completed seventy laps for the Swiss-based squad and says he leaves Bahrain with “beautiful memories.”

Schumacher completed the first day of the test with Scuderia Ferrari in an emotional return of the Schumacher name before switching to Alfa Romeo Racing on day two. The twenty year-old says he had fun driving F1 machinery for the first time and is looking forward to taking the experience back to Formula 2.

“It has been another beautiful day at an F1 track today, and I can only repeat myself as it is just so much fun to drive these cars,” said Schumacher. “After the first experience I had yesterday I tried to implement what I learned into today’s laps, and I am happy about how it worked.

“It has been very nice working with the team at Alfa Romeo Racing, gaining confidence with the car and improving steadily. I will definitely fly back with some very beautiful memories and am looking forward to getting myself back into the preparations for the next F2 race in Baku.”

The next opportunity for Schumacher to experience Formula 1 action will be at the in-season test in Hungary in August.