Norris Pleased With “Positive Test” For The Team

Lando Norris described the Bahrain test as “positive” after another strong day from the young British star in the McLaren F1 Team.

Norris, who completed just shy of 100 laps over the course of the two days in Bahrain, was pleased to be part of the trio including Spanish duo Carlos Sainz Jr. and Fernando Alonso to have collected important data for the team.

“All in all it’s been a positive test and as a team, a lot data has been gathered from Carlos, Fernando and I.”

The British driver completed 72 laps as he did the majority of the running on the second and final day of testing at the Sakhir International Circuit and described the day as “constructive”.

“Today was very constructive with me getting through our scheduled run plan and recording a good number of laps.”

There are two grand prix’s in April as the sport travels to China for the 1,000th Grand Prix before heading to Baku for the Azerbaijan Grand Prix and Norris hopes the test has provided the team with some useful information that can help them in the upcoming races.

“Hopefully we can put to good use what we’ve learned over the past two days so that we can maximise our performance in the coming races.”