Ott Tänak After the Tour de Corse: “We are Now Right on the Pace”

Toyota GAZOO Racing’s Ott Tänak says he enjoyed this year’s Tour de Corse despite ending the event in sixth place overall.

Tänak had been in a battle at the top of the standings with Elfyn Evans before the Estonian suffered a puncture on Saturday afternoon and had to change the tyre that cost him any chance of a strong result.

However, speaking after the Calvi Power Stage where he picked up four extra championship points, Tänak was looking at the positives to come out of the first tarmac event of the season.

He said: “Generally, it has been a good event for us: We had a strong performance and I actually quite enjoyed this year’s Tour de Corse.”

“Of course, the final result is disappointing, but this was a rally I didn’t enjoy at all a couple of years ago, and we are now right on the pace and driving with a good rhythm, so there is something for us to smile about.”

“Today (Sunday) was just about collecting some points from the Power Stage, and we had a clean run with no risks. The fight continues.”

He is now third in the Drivers’ Standings, but just five points behind leader Thierry Neuville.

Round five of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship is Rally Argentina which takes place later this month.