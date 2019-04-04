Formula 1

Pietro Fittipaldi “More Comfortable” With F1 Following Latest Test

by Craig Venn
Credit: Rich Energy Haas F1 Team

Pietro Fittipaldi says he’s getting more and more comfortable driving a Formula 1 car following the final day of the 2019 Bahrain Test.

Fittipaldi completed forty-eight laps on the second day of in-season testing for the Haas F1 Team. It was the third test in which the Brazilian has taken part and the twenty-two year-old says he was “a lot more comfortable” this time out.

“I’m a lot more comfortable being back in the car now, as both in Abu Dhabi last season, and in Barcelona earlier this year, it was a new experience driving that car,” said Fittipaldi.

“I was able to carry some consistency this time around as I was familiar with the VF-19 having driven it in Spain, and again briefly yesterday.

“I felt both comfortable and confident in the car, it was good. We went through our whole run plan and I worked well with my engineer. We made some progress, and we were competitive, which I’m happy about.”

Pietro is the official test driver for Haas and will get an opportunity to test for the team again in Hungary in August.

