Pirelli’s Mario Isola Happy With “Productive Test” In Bahrain

Mario Isola was pleased with the work Pirelli Motorsport were able to complete at the Sakhir International Circuit during the two day test.

Rain interrupted the first day of the test and lost them, along with the teams, track time.

The Pirelli boss praised the work of Fernando Alonso who gave them important information as the tyre company already looks ahead to next season.

“In the end we managed to complete the work we needed to do at the Bahrain test with our 2020 prototype tyres, despite losing several hours to the rain on the opening day.

“Many thanks to all the drivers who took part in our test: especially to Fernando Alonso, whose experience has once again been a huge benefit as we start to analyse the data that we have collected.

“Over the coming days and weeks we will be examining the numbers in close detail to determine the next direction, as we optimise what will be the final year of 13-inch tyres next season.”

The rain affected running on the opening day of the test in Bahrain but Isola felt it was still a productive couple of days for all the teams.

“As for the in-season test, each team carried out their own individual programmes using the current tyres that they had selected in advance from the testing allocation for the year.”

“Obviously and understandably, none of them had selected wet weather tyres, but it was still a productive test over the two days.”

Isola along with many others heaped praise on Mick Schumacher as the German made his first Formula 1 testing outing.

“Congratulations to Mick Schumacher on his Formula 1 debut: like everyone else, we were impressed by what he achieved during his first F1 outing.”