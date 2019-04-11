Pirelli’s Mario Isola Hoping For Another Exciting Race Like Last Year

Pirelli Motorsport’s Mario Isola is hoping for an “entertaining” Chinese Grand Prix this weekend at the Shanghai International Circuit.

China has produced some classic races since it joined the calendar back in 2004.

Once again in 2019, the race in Shanghai is the third round of the FIA Formula One World Championship and last year saw it be the first race of the season that did not have all the tyre compounds in sync.

This saw one of the races of the season due to strategy and Isola says the tyres brought this year are similar to last season.

“Last year, China was the first grand prix where there was a ‘jump’ in the tyre nominations, contributing to an exciting race with an emphasis on strategy.

“Our C2, C3 and C4 hard, medium and soft nominations this time are roughly equivalent to the medium, soft and ultrasoft compounds we had in China last year.”

The race in 2018 saw Daniel Ricciardo reach the chequered flag first thanks to a late pitstop under the safety car and some terrific overtaking moves and Isola feels the Shanghai circuit is the perfect place in order to produce a thrilling race.

“We are hoping that this choice it will result in the same sort of entertaining action and a good mix of strategies.

“Shanghai is quite a complete track that contains a bit of everything, so it makes a solid all-round test of car and tyre performance.”

With the sport celebrating its 1000th race this weekend, Isola hopes the tyre choices, along with track characteristics will make it a “memorable weekend.”

“With plenty of overtaking opportunities as well, and the celebrations for the 1000th grand prix, it should be a very memorable weekend.”