Plato tops final practice ahead of 2019 Carrera Cup GB season

Lewis Plato topped the final day of testing at Brands Hatch ahead of the 2019 Porsche Carrera Cup GB season today as he dominated both session to finish 0.106 seconds in front of former teammate Dan Harper.

Reigning Rookie Champion George Gamble finishes the day in third place, just 0.130 seconds off of the pace of Plato.

Tom Roche was the fastest driver of this years rookies as he recorded the fourth fastest time, a promising start for the former Ginetta GT4 Supercup driver as he adjusts to the Porsche Carrera GT3 Cup car.

2018 Pro Am Champion Seb Perez was outpaced by Dan Vaughan, who like Perez, also makes the step up to the Pro class this year.

In the Pro Am class it was Esmee Hawkey who showed the quickest pace after a busy off-season which saw her selected as one of the drivers for the new W Series.

Pro Am rookie Jack McCarthy recorded the second fastest time in class in his distinctive looking black, gold, and white car ahead of series returnee Karl Leonard.

Jamie Orton rounded out the Pro Am class that was covered by just 0.325 seconds and looking like it is going to be a close battle for the class victory this weekend.

Justin Sherwood led the way for the Am class with a time of 46.519 seconds ahead of 2018 class runner up Peter Kyle-Henry and reigning champion Peter Mangion.

Rookies Adam Knight and John Ferguson got to grips with their cars ahead of Richard Hawken who has had limited pre-season testing due to other commitments.

It’s going to be close to call qualifying but with Plato, Hawkey and Sherwood leading both sessions in their respective classes they are likely to be favourites to gain the two bonus points for pole position today.