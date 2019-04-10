PREVIEW: 2019 Blancpain Endurance Cup – Monza

The 2019 Blancpain GT series enter’s its sixth season and continues to grow with no sign of slowing down. Monza once again will be the host for the season opener with 49 cars officially entered.
The Pro Class again is set to steal the show with 19 cars to take the flag and compete for the outright win at the historic Italian circuit.
Black Falcon return as title holders of the Endurance cup, the same driver line up will take to the track to defend their crown. Maro Engel, Yelmer Buurman and Luca Stolz will lead the AMG fight with 2 other Pro squads backing them up.
AKKA ASP come to the party with Raffaele Marciello, Michael Meadows and new boy to the team Vincent Abril. Strakka Racing enter the pro class after taking the Pro-AM drivers title last season.
Audi bring their Brand new R8 LMS EVO for the battle this year, it won first time out at the 2019 24 hours of Dubai, the car’s proven already now it’s just down to the teams to take the car to more victories.
Belgian Audi club WRT took the opening round last year and aim to repeat the win at Monza once again, Sainteloc Racing join the Pro class as well as Attempto Racing both also gained knowledge at the Dubai 24 hours will their new Audi EVO spec machinery.
More new machinery come’s from Lamborghini this year, again an EVO spec car from the original Huracan GT3.
Grasser Racing Team will field a solo car in the pro class but FFF racing set’s their eyes on the big prize be entering 2 of the 2019 EVO Huracan GT3‘s.
Newcomer to the series Dinamic motorsport will enter a single brand new Porsche 911 GT3 R but the most notable addition to the Porsche marque is the ROWE Racing, supporting BMW for many years, it came as huge shock to see this German squad make the leap over the wall into the Porsche camp for the 2019 season.
Bentley returns to the grid with 2 cars of the 2018 version of the Continental GT3. The M-Sport squad looking forward to the season and celebrate the centenary year of the brand with some success
Aston Martin will be running all new machinery this season. R-motorsport will be looking to repeat their fantastic season performances last year with this all new AMR Vantage GT3.
Garage 59 Jump ship from one British marque to another, the former Mclaren outfit have entered 1 Pro Class AMR Vantage GT3 from their 2 brand new Aston Martin Vantage’s
Blancpain wouldn’t be the same without at least 1 Ferrari in the Pro class, this year again brought to you by SMP Racing, the Russian outfit go again with the same drivers as 2018 in the same Ferrari 488 GT3.
With 19 cars running in the Pro field, it leaves 30 entrants spread across the Silver, Pro-AM and AM classes.
The Silver cup is the most populated with 13 entrants. Lamborghini are looking strong for class honours with five Huracan’s entered in both the EVO and original spec from FFF Racing, Barwell Motorsport, Ombra Racing Daiko Lazarus Racing and Grasser Racing Team.
Rinaldi Racing bring their fantastic Ferrari 488 GT3 whilst Honda is welcomed to the grid for the full season with Jenson Team Rocket RJN. Porsche are represented by GPX Racing who bring their fantastic Gulf Livery to the grid and who isn’t happy to see a Gulf Livered Porsche?
AMG have entries from Black Falcon and AKKA ASP in the silver class whilst Phoenix Racing join Belgian Audi Club Team WRT will use all their experience to try and claim the class honours.
PRO-AM will no doubt be a dogfight all season long with teams such as Sainteloc running EVO spec Audi and Ram Racing joining the grid again. Ram Racing have been enjoying great success in GT open Tom Onslow-cole and Remon Vos. Tempesta Racing joins the Grid too with a Ferrari 488 GT3 who have been showing some real strong pace in pre season testing.
Barwell Motorsport aim to defend their AM cup title, running another new Lamborghini Huracan GT3 EVO, Target racing are another outfit to look out for after a really strong performance in the Dubai 24 hours in January where the team ran up amongst the top pro cars until the car had trouble with an hour left on the clock.
Another fantastic grid to make the start of the Blancpain Endurance Cup season but with a sad twist. 2019 looks as though it will be the first time since the beginning of the Blancpain series back in 2014 that we won’t have a Mclaren present on the grid in any form despite having the new 720s GT3 released this season for competition, we may see it appear at one-off rounds but so far there’s no Mclaren’s entered at all this season.
The Monza round is Scheduled to be a three-hour affair in the Italian parkland circuit with the green flag to be dropped at 15:00 Local time.
|CAR #
|TEAM
|DRIVER 1
|DRIVER 2
|DRIVER 3
|DRIVER 4
|CAR
|SERIES
|2
|Belgian Audi Club Team WRT
|Dries Vanthoor
|Alex Riberas
|Ezequiel Perez Companc
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo
|-
|4
|BLACK FALCON
|Yelmer Buurman
|Maro Engel
|Luca Stolz
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|-
|5
|Phoenix Racing
|Finlay Hutchison
|Kim Luis Schramm
|Ivan Pareras
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo
|Silver Cup
|6
|BLACK FALCON
|Abdulaziz Al Faisal
|Hubert Haupt
|Patrick Assenheimer
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Silver Cup
|9
|Boutsen Ginion
|Karim Ojjeh
|Philippe Steveny
|Marc Rostan
|BMW M6 GT3
|Am Cup
|10
|Belgian Audi Club Team WRT
|Charles Weerts
|Rik Breukers
|Ricardo Sanchez
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo
|Silver Cup
|12
|Ombra Racing
|Dean Stoneman
|Romain Monti
|Alex Frassineti
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Silver Cup
|15
|Boutsen Ginion
|Claude-Yves Gosselin
|Pierre Feligioni
|Renaud Kuppens
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Am Cup
|17
|Belgian Audi Club Team WRT
|Shae Davies
|Alex MacDowall
|Paul Petit
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo
|Silver Cup
|19
|GRT Grasser Racing Team
|Lucas Mauron
|Gerhard Tweraser
|Arno Santamato
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|Silver Cup
|20
|GPX Racing
|Benjamin Goethe
|Stuart Hall
|Jordan Grogor
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|Silver Cup
|22
|Jenson Team Rocket RJN
|Matt McMurry
|Philipp Frommenwiler
|Struan Moore
|Honda Acura NSX GT3
|Silver Cup
|23
|Tech 1 Racing
|Fabien Barthez
|-
|Bernard Delhez
|Lexus RCF GT3
|Am Cup
|25
|Sainteloc Racing
|Markus Winkelhock
|Steven Palette
|Christopher Haase
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo
|-
|26
|Sainteloc Racing
|Fabien Michal
|Pierre Yves Pâques
|Simon Gachet
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo
|Pro-Am Cup
|27
|Daiko Lazarus Racing
|Kris Richard
|Fabrizio Crestani
|Nicholas Pohler
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3
|Silver Cup
|29
|Raton Racing by Target
|Christoph Lenz
|Stefano Costantini
|Antonio Forne Tomas
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|Am Cup
|31
|Team Parker Racing
|Derek Pierce
|Rob Smith
|Seb Morris
|Bentley Continental GT3
|Pro-Am Cup
|33
|Rinaldi Racing
|Christian Hook
|Steve Parrow
|Manuel Lauck
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|Am Cup
|43
|Strakka Racing
|Lewis Williamson
|Dev Gore
|Jack Hawksworth
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|-
|52
|AF Corse
|Niek Hommerson
|Louis Machiels
|Andrea Bertolini
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|Pro-Am Cup
|54
|Dinamic Motorsport
|Andrea Rizzoli
|Klaus Bachler
|Zaid Ashkanani
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|-
|55
|Attempto Racing
|Mattia Drudi
|TBC
|TBC
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo
|-
|59
|Garage 59
|Côme Ledogar
|Jonny Adam
|Andrew Watson
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|-
|62
|R-Motorsport
|Matthieu Vaxivière
|Maxime Martin
|Matt Parry
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|-
|63
|GRT Grasser Racing Team
|Mirko Bortolotti
|Rolf Ineichen
|Christian Engelhart
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|-
|66
|Attempto Racing
|Kelvin van der Linde
|Clemens Schmid
|Nick Foster
|Audi R8 LMS GT3 Evo
|-
|72
|SMP Racing
|Davide Rigon
|Mikhail Aleshin
|Miguel Molina
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|-
|74
|Ram Racing
|Remon Vos
|-
|Tom Onslow-Cole
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Pro-Am Cup
|76
|R-Motorsport
|Jake Dennis
|Nicki Thiim
|Marvin Kirchhöfer
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|-
|77
|Barwell Motorsport
|Miguel Ramos
|Adrian Amstutz
|Leo Matchiski
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|AM Cup
|78
|Barwell Motorsport
|Sandy Mitchell
|Jordan Witt
|James Pull
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|Silver Cup
|87
|Akka ASP Team
|Jean-Luc Beaubelique
|Mauro Ricci
|Jim Pla
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Pro-Am Cup
|88
|Mercedes-AMG Team Akka ASP
|Vincent Abril
|Michael Meadows
|Raffaele Marciello
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|-
|90
|Akka ASP Team
|Timur Bogulavskiy
|Felipe Fraga
|Nico Bastian
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Silver Cup
|93
|Tempesta Racing
|Chris Froggatt
|Chris Buncombe
|Jonathan Hui
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|Pro-Am Cup
|97
|Oman Racing with TF Sport
|Salih Yoluc
|Ahmad Al Harthy
|Charlie Eastwood
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|Pro-Am Cup
|98
|ROWE Racing
|Mathieu Jaminet
|Romain Dumas
|Sven Müller
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|-
|99
|ROWE Racing
|Dirk Werner
|Matt Campbell
|Dennis Olsen
|Porsche 911 GT3 R
|-
|110
|Antonelli Motorsport
|Marco Antonelli
|Davide Roda
|Giuseppe Cipriani
|Mercedes-AMG GT3
|Am Cup
|107
|Bentley Team M-Sport
|Jordan Pepper
|Steven Kane
|Jules Gounon
|Bentley Continental GT3
|-
|108
|Bentley Team M-Sport
|Alex Buncombe
|Andy Soucek
|Maxime Soulet
|Bentley Continental GT3
|-
|188
|Garage 59
|Alexander West
|-
|Chris Goodwin
|Aston Martin Vantage AMR GT3
|AM Cup
|333
|Rinaldi Racing
|Rinat Salikhov
|David Perel
|Denis Bulatov
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|Silver Cup
|444
|HB Racing
|Florian Scholze
|Jens Liebhaser
|Andrzej Lewandowski
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|Am Cup
|488
|Rinaldi Racing
|Pierre Ehret
|Martin Berry
|Jose Manuel Balbiani
|Ferrari 488 GT3
|Am Cup
|519
|Orange 1 FFF Racing Team
|Douglas Keen Philip
|Giovanni Venturini
|Franck Perera
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|-
|555
|Orange 1 FFF Racing Team
|Taylor Proto
|Diego Menchaca
|Michele Beretta
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|Silver Cup
|563
|Orange 1 FFF Racing Team
|Andrea Caldarelli
|Marco Mapelli
|Dennis Lind
|Lamborghini Huracan GT3 Evo
|-