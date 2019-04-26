PREVIEW: 2019 British F4 Championship – Donington

Donington Park plays host to the second weekend of the 2019 F4 British Championship certified by FIA – powered by Ford EcoBoost.

Grid numbers will increase this weekend as Arden Motorsport‘s Alex Connor makes his hotly anticipated debut after missing the opening weekend at Brands Hatch with Joe Turney continuing with Carlin for a second successive event.

With every driver getting points on the board at some stage in the opening three rounds, the competition is expected to be just as close this weekend.

Double R Racing‘s Sebastian Alvarez holds an early 17-point championship lead over the Richardson Racing machine of Luke Browning following a race win and two second place finishes at Brands Hatch. Browning himself stormed to an emphatic victory in the wet last time out from the fifth row of the grid.

Elsewhere, the JHR Developments squad are hoping for an upturn in fortune compared to Brands Hatch. A single podium finish courtesy of American driver Carter Williams was their best result from the first three rounds whilst his teammate – and one of the title favourites – Josh Skelton suffered a nightmare weekend after contact in two of the three events hampered his performance.

Also looking to improve are the Arden team. With Connor’s inclusion making them a three-car outfit, his team-mates Tommy Foster and Bart Horsten are aiming for podium finishes at the very least.

Alvarez’s Double R team-mates Louis Foster – a Brands Hatch race winner – and Saudi Arabia’s Reema Juffali are expecting to give the Mexican another challenge this weekend.

Fortec Motorsport‘s lineup of Mariano Martinez and Roberto Faria are well engrossed in the rookie cup battle with the Carlin duo of Turney and Zane Maloney and are hoping to make good ground this weekend.

The threat of a wet and windy Saturday means action and excitement is guaranteed as qualifying gets underway Saturday afternoon at 12:05 followed by race one at 17:05.