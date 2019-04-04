Richard Millener After the Tour de Corse: “This One is Pretty Hard to Take”

M-Sport Ford Team Principal Richard Millener says losing the Tour de Corse victory on the last stage last weekend “was a bitter blow for the whole team” but they “need to look at the positives”.

Elfyn Evans was denied an almost certain victory after a right-front puncture on his Ford Fiesta WRC cost him over a minute in lost time and he ended in third overall.

Speaking after the end of the event, a disappointed Millener said: “This one is pretty hard to take. Elfyn and Scott (Martin) were the fastest crew out there this weekend and have shown everyone what they and the Fiesta are capable of. That first stage this morning was simply sensational and I don’t think anyone can say that they didn’t deserve this victory.”

“To lose it on the last stage was a bitter blow for the whole team, but we need to look to the positives – and there were a lot of those this weekend.”

“We’ve secured our second consecutive podium and the team have made some incredible steps forward with the Fiesta. Everyone is working flat-out to ensure we can continue to fight for the top results – and clearly we can!”

Teemu Suninen in the sister Fiesta also had a strong result and finished fifth overall as well as third on the Power Stage and Millener commented: “Alongside Elfyn’s incredible performance, Teemu also delivered a pretty outstanding drive.”

“He made it safely through all of the stages and fought off Tänak to keep his fifth place today. He’s gained vital knowledge of this difficult event, and also shown his speed with three well-deserved points in the Power Stage.”

“I think we’ve all proven that the M-Sport Ford World Rally Team isn’t going away this year. Already this season we’ve proven that we have the pace to challenge for victory on every surface. Teemu has led a rally, Elfyn has led a rally, and the Fiesta has some serious speed. We just need to keep doing what we’re doing.”

Round five of the 2019 FIA World Rally Championship sees a return to gravel on Rally Argentina between April 25-29.